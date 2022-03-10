Shrawasti Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shrawasti Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Shrawasti is an assembly constituency in the Shrawasti district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Shrawasti legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shrawasti was won by Ram Feran of the BJP. He defeated SP's Mohd Ramzan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Muhammad Ramjan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Feran garnered 79437 votes, securing 32.86 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 445 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.18 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shrawasti constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Shrawasti constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.