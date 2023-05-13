Shravanabelagola Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Shravanabelagola, in Hassan district, is known as a JD(S) bastion — Balakrishna is seeking a third consecutive win. He is leading Congress candidate MA Gopalaswamy by 5,510 votes.

The JD(S) candidate CN Balakrishna has secured his position for a third term by winning the Shravanabelagola assembly constituency election with a total of 85,668 votes. Balakrishna defeated the Congress candidate MA Gopalaswamy by a margin of 6,645 votes, as Gopalaswamy managed to secure 79,023 votes in the election.

Shravanabelagola, in Hassan district, is known as a JD(S) bastion — Balakrishna is seeking a third consecutive win. In 2018, Balakrishna beat Congress’ CS Puttegowda by a margin of 1,05,516 votes. He garnered about 63.08 percent of the total votes polled.

Shravanabelagola is one of the eight assembly segments of the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. The city is a highly revered pilgrimage centre for the Jain community. The constituency has nearly 1,98,966 voters , out of which 99,726 are male and 99,240 are female voters.

The electorate sex ratio of the constituency is 995 and it has an approximate literacy rate of 76.07 percent.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

Polling for all 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly was held on May 10. The final voter turnout stood at 73.19 percent which was higher than the previous two elections, as per the ECI.

Several exit polls have predicted that Congress may return to power, or the state may head for a hung Assembly. HD Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) is expected to play a key role in forming the next government.

This year the elections were conducted across 58,282 polling stations out of which 28,866 stations fall under urban areas.

Over five crore voters, including 9.17 lakh first time voters, exercised their franchise. A total of 2.59 crore voters were women and 2.62 crore male voters were slated to cast their vote.