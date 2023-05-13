English
Shravanabelagola election result live: JD(S) MLA CN Balakrishna, secures a third term, defeats Congress' MA Gopalaswamy by 6,645 votes

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 13, 2023 2:55:21 PM IST (Updated)

Shravanabelagola Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Shravanabelagola, in Hassan district, is known as a JD(S) bastion — Balakrishna is seeking a third consecutive win. He is leading Congress candidate MA Gopalaswamy by 5,510 votes.

The JD(S) candidate CN Balakrishna has secured his position for a third term by winning the Shravanabelagola assembly constituency election with a total of 85,668 votes. Balakrishna defeated the Congress candidate MA Gopalaswamy by a margin of 6,645 votes, as Gopalaswamy managed to secure 79,023 votes in the election.

Shravanabelagola, in Hassan district, is known as a JD(S) bastion — Balakrishna is seeking a third consecutive win. In 2018, Balakrishna beat Congress’ CS Puttegowda by a margin of 1,05,516 votes. He garnered about 63.08 percent of the total votes polled.
Shravanabelagola is one of the eight assembly segments of the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. The city is a highly revered pilgrimage centre for the Jain community. The constituency has nearly 1,98,966 voters , out of which 99,726 are male and 99,240 are female voters.
