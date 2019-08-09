#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Shootings prompt other countries to warn about travel to US

Updated : August 09, 2019 01:52 PM IST

Venezuela, Uruguay and Japan issued warnings to varying degrees following the deaths of 31 people over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.
Urugay's foreign minister on Monday urged people travelling to the US to avoid large gatherings, such as amusement parks and sporting events 'given the authorities' inability to prevent these situations' involving firearms.
Japanese citizens are advised to pay attention to the potential for gunfire 'everywhere' in the US.
