Shohratgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Shohratgarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Shohratgarh is an assembly constituency in the Siddharthnagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Shohratgarh legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shohratgarh was won by Amar Singh Chaudhary of the ADAL. He defeated BSP's Mohd Jameel.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Lalmunni Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Amar Singh Chaudhary garnered 67653 votes, securing 36.23 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22124 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.85 percent.