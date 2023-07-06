Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of Sidhi urination victim, apologises — watch video

Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed various issues with Dashmat Rawat on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident. The Chief Minister apologised to Dashmat Rawat, saying he was saddened by the incident.
The video by ANI showed Chouhan sitting on the floor and washing the feet of the youth at his residence in Bhopal. He called the youth Sudama and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend."
Earlier in the day, Chouhan and Rawat together planted a sapling at the Smart City Park.
On Wednesday, police arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district. Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, an official earlier said. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him.
