Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of Sidhi urination victim, apologises — watch video

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident. The Chief Minister apologised to Dashmat Rawat, saying he was saddened by the incident.

The video by ANI showed Chouhan sitting on the floor and washing the feet of the youth at his residence in Bhopal. He called the youth Sudama and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend."

Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said.