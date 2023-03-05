Shivraj Singh Chouhan turns 64: Here is a look at the political journey of Madhya Pradesh’s beloved ‘Mama’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates his 64th birthday today. Popularly called ‘Mama’ with love in Madhya Pradesh, he holds the record for the longest-serving CM of the state.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates his 64th birthday today. Popularly called ‘Mama’ with love in Madhya Pradesh, he holds the record for the longest-serving CM of the state.

On his 64th birthday, here's a look at Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s political journey.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was born on March 5, 1959, in the Jait Village in Sehore district, Budhni, Madhya Pradesh to a middle-class family.

Chouhan was groomed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before starting his political career.

Shivraj began his career in politics in the early 70s with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Due to his eloquence and inclination towards socio-economic and political matters, he rose to popularity in 1975 and was chosen as the President of the Model Higher Secondary School Student’s Union.

He also headed Akhil Bharatiya Keshariya Vahini from 1991 to 1992 and was a member of the committee on Labour and Welfare from 1993 to 1996.

At the age of 31, he won the State Legislative Assembly from Budhni Constituency and beat his nearest opponent by over 22,000 votes.

In 1991, Chouhan was fielded by the BJP from the Vidisha constituency, and he triumphed in the seat.

He turned into one of the youngest MPs and became the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha the following year.

In 1992, he was also chosen as the Member of Parliament to the 10th Lok Sabha from Vidisha Constituency and was reinstated in the 11th Lok Sabha for the second term in 1996.

He served on several Lok Sabha committees on Urban and Rural Development, Human Resource Development, Labour Welfare and Hindi Salahkar Samiti during this period.

In 1998, he won in the 12th Lok Sabha elections and consecutively triumphed fourth time in the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999.

During this period, he was heading the House Committee (Lok Sabha) and served as National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janta Party.

In 2004, Chouhan won for the fifth time and in 2005, he was designated as President of BJP, Madhya Pradesh and was also chosen as the state Chief Minister on November 29.

He successively led the party in the 2008 and 2013 elections to victory in the state three times consecutively to become the longest-serving CM of the state.

In the 2018, Madhya Pradesh assembly election, Chouhan failed to gain a majority and resigned from the seat of CM.

In his 15-year-long chief ministerial innings, Chouhan faced many challenges including the ‘dumper scam’ during his first term (2005-2008), and the Vyapam scandal, in his second term, however, he bounced back every time.

In 2020, Chouhan returned as the chief minister for the fourth time after the Congress government in the state fell following a rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia.