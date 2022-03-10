Shivpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shivpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Shivpur is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Shivpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shivpur was won by Anil Rajbhar of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Anand Mohan 'Guddu Yadav'.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Uday Lal Maurya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Anil Rajbhar garnered 110453 votes, securing 48.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 54259 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.81 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shivpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.