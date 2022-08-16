Shivamogga violence: 4 arrested for stabbing 20-year-old man amid poster row; section 144 imposed — Top developments

By CNBCTV18.com

After two groups entered into a heated argument over the installation of a banner with a picture of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, police said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) were imposed in Karnataka's Shivamogga . While one group wanted to tie a picture of Savarkar on a high mast light pole, the other planned to install a picture of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan leading to tense situation at Amir Ahmad Circle in the city.

In the clashes, a 20-year-old man named Prem Singh was stabbed, the police said. A case of attempt to murder was also registered under section 307 of the IPC against those who stabbed Singh, and, police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman in this connection.

Here are the top developments:

# A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes and stabbed a person, was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him, police said. Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident today.

# According to the ADGP of Law and Order - All 4 people involved in the alleged stabbing have now been arrested. One of the accused - Nadeem is said to have been involved in 2016 riot as well. “During the interrogation, it will be checked whether all accused have links to any organizations or not," the ADGP said.

# Fifteen platoons of police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. People have been urged to stay indoors. The situation is under control as of now, said Alok Kumar.

# "I request senior members of the Muslim community to take action against the youth of their community involved in such anti-national activities. If Hindu society rises, then such activities won't survive," says BJP MLA from Shivamogga, KS Eashwarappa.

# Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said police have taken all measures to maintain peace. "The incident should not have happened. I have ordered for strict action against miscreants and those trying to disturb the peace," he said.