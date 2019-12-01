Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says Devendra Fadnavis' haste to come to power sank BJP in Maharashtra
Updated : December 01, 2019 01:35 PM IST
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' haste to attain power and "childish comments" sank the BJP in Maharashtra and the latter became the opposition leader.
With the coming together of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, what has happened in Maharashtra is acceptable to the country as well, Raut claimed in his column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
In a veiled attack on the central BJP leaders without naming anyone, he said Maharashtra did not bow down to the "mob-rule" like functioning of Delhi.
