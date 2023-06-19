Shiv Sena's foundation day celebrated by both factions separately

The two Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray celebrated the party's foundation day at separate events here on Monday.

The Shiv Sena was founded by Bal Thackeray, a political cartoonist on June 19, 1966 which had the pride of 'Marathi manoos' as its core value.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) celebrated the foundation day at Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion in central Mumbai. Whereas, Shinde faction of Shiv Sena celebrated it at the NESCO ground in Goregaon in northwest Mumbai.