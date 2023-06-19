CNBC TV18
Shiv Sena's foundation day celebrated by both factions separately

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 11:59:54 PM IST (Published)

The two Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray  celebrated the party's foundation day at separate events here on Monday.

The Shiv Sena was founded  by Bal Thackeray, a political cartoonist on June 19, 1966 which had the pride of 'Marathi manoos' as its core value.
The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) celebrated the foundation day at Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion in central Mumbai. Whereas, Shinde faction of Shiv Sena celebrated it at the NESCO ground in Goregaon in northwest Mumbai.
X