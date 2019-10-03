Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, BJP's Chandrakant Patil file nomination

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the October 21 elections.

Flanked by father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi, Aaditya submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer, becoming the first in his family to take the electoral plunge.

This was preceded by a roadshow by Shiv Sena workers.

Ahead of filing his nomination, 29-year-old Aaditya sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder and grandfather Bal Thackeray.

An elated Uddhav Thackeray said he was confident of his son's victory.

"My father (Bal Thackeray) used to say that he won't contest polls. I also say that I won't contest elections. But this (Aaditya's) is the new generation, which will take the state forward," Uddhav said.

He also got a phone call of best wishes from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a member of Sena's ruling ally the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Aaditya, who is the President of Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena, was appointed as a 'leader' of the parent party a few years ago and recently conducted a gruelling 'Maha Janaashirwad Yatra' in the state.

Chandrakant Patil files nomination from Pune's Kothrud

BJP's Chandrakant Patil and NCP's Dhananjay Munde were among other key leaders who filed nominations on Thursday. The last day for filing nominations is Friday.

Patil, Maharashtra BJP chief, filed nomination from Pune's Kothrud constituency.

He was accompanied by party's Pune MP Girish Bapat and sitting Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni. Kulkarni was denied ticket this time to make way for Patil.

Sitting NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad filed his papers from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency in Thane. Party president Sharad Pawar was with him on the occasion.

NCP's Dhananjay Munde files nomination from Beed's Parli

Another NCP candidate, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, pitted against his cousin and BJP minister Pankaja Munde in Beed's Parli segment, filed nomination in the morning.

Dhananjay – who was accompanied by local Congress and Left leaders too – paid respects to his uncle, late BJP leader Gopinath Munde before filing nomination.

In Latur, Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh filed papers from Latur (City) seat. His younger brother Dheeraj Deshmukh, contesting his maiden Assembly election, submitted nomination papers from Latur (Rural) constituency.

Both were accompanied by family members, including their brother and Bollywood actor Riteish, and party workers.