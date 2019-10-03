Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, BJP's Chandrakant Patil file nomination

Ahead of filing his nomination, 29-year-old Aaditya sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder and grandfather Bal Thackeray.
Flanked by father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi, Aaditya submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer, becoming the first in his family to take the electoral plunge.
An elated Uddhav Thackeray said he was confident of his son's victory.
