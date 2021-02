The Solapur Police on Monday arrested 17 accused of pouring black ink on a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

#WATCH I Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers allegedly pour black ink on a BJP leader and forced him to wear a saree after the latter criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Solapur pic.twitter.com/gdtL9gChT1 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

An FIR was registered against 17 accused, the police said.

After the BJP and the Shiv Sena split ways following the 2019 assembly elections, there have been multiple incidents of clashes between workers of the two parties.