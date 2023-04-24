Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray declares Maharashtra elections could happen anytime now

Thackeray also challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to issue a clarification on whether or not the party will contest elections under CM Eknath Shinde. He added that the state BJP chief confirmed the Shinde-faction will be allotted only 48 seats out of a total of 288.

In an unexpected move, Shiv Sena party supremo Uddhav Thackeray has declared that elections could take place in Maharashtra at any time now. Thackeray made this statement during a public rally in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, just hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the government would collapse within 15 days.

“Elections can now take place at any time, even today, and we are prepared for the same. The matter is in Supreme Court, and we are hoping that the verdict will be in our favour. After that, anything can happen at any time," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to issue a clarification on whether or not the party will contest elections under CM Eknath Shinde . He added that the state BJP chief confirmed the Shinde-faction will be allotted only 48 seats out of a total of 288.

“State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule recently said that Shinde’s party, which is the split wing of Shiv Sena, will be allotted only 48 seats. Will the BJP fight the election under a person contesting only 48 seats?" he asked.

The political climate in Maharashtra has been tense in recent months, with factions within Shiv Sena vying for power. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut recently claimed that the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government had been issued and it would collapse within the next 15-20 days.

The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's pending judgement on a batch of pleas including one seeking the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs who revolted against Thackeray's leadership.

"The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," Raut claimed.

The ruling faction of Shiv Sena (led by Shinde), however, responded by calling Raut a "fake astrologer" and stating that there were many such leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) who made such predictions.

Uddhav Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Saheb Thackeray, was ousted from the chief minister’s post last year following a sensational mutiny within the party that led to its division.

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray

While pleas seeking the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs are still pending in front of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in February ordered that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Shinde faction.

With the current political developments in Maharashtra, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the state.

