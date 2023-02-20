'Real' Shiv Sena row: Shinde calls Raut a 'mad man', latter stands by his comment on EC 'deal' | Who said what

As the drama unfolds in Maharashtra today, here's a look at what leaders have said in response to the EC's decision.

The Election Commission on Friday gave the Shiv Sena name and the "bow and arrow" symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction instead of Uddhav Thackeray. Rife with controversy, the clash between the two factions began with the Maharashtra political crisis back in June 2022 when then MLA Shinde rebelled against the then Thackeray-led government and threw the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance into disarray.

After being dealt a major blow by the EC's order, Thackeray is now seeking recourse in the Supreme Court to suspend the order while other related ongoing petitions are heard by the apex court.

Supporters of the Thackeray faction raised slogans and held protests in Mumbai outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

Defeated by the EC's decision, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the party and him had been robbed on the name and symbol.

"Everything has been stolen from me. The name and symbol of our party have been stolen but the name 'Thackeray' cannot be stolen," he said.

He warned that if the current Maharashtra political crisis was not curbed, the 2024 general elections "may turn out to be the last elections in the country as after that anarchy will start here."

On Sunday, Thackeray slammed the BJP and denounced their Hindutva ideology claiming it tries to divide people. His faction also reportedly deleted its Twitter handle and website after being stripped of its poll symbol. It has now been awarded the symbol of a flaming torch.

"I have left the BJP and not Hindutva. I don't accept BJP's Hindutva which divides people. The BJP is misleading Hindus, who are now awakened, by bringing issues like "hijab" and cow slaughter during elections," Thackeray told PTI.

He also took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying, "Mogambo khush hua," with the EC's order.

Amit Shah, on a visit to Pune, had said that the EC had made "doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani."

Reacting to the news on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the EC and said their decision was a victory of Balasaheb's legacy and that his party is the "true Shiv Sena."

"We set up the government in Maharashtra (with BJP) las year keeping in mind thoughts of Balasaheb," Shinde said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Thackeray faction's Sanjay Raut, also the editor-in-chief of Marathi newspaper Saamana, accused the Shinde faction of striking a Rs 2,000 crore deal with the Election Commission to purchase the Shiv Sena party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol.

"Hundreds of crores of rupees were spent to break Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena is Maharashtra's self-respect and honour. Balasaheb Thackeray formed Shiv Sena for Maharashtra's self-respect," Raut said.

He added: "What does it mean if you are indulging in mockery by breaking and purchasing Shiv Sena? Shiv Sena will not end. It is ember, it is fire, it won't extinguish."

The leader has since been booked for his remarks. However, he defended his comments on Monday afternoon and told reporters, "I stand by statement that there was a deal of Rs 2,000 crore by which the Shinde faction got the party name and symbol."

He went on to add, "I have heard that complaint has been registered over this statement. Even if one lakh such complaints are registered, Sanjay Raut will not be scared."

Raut also accused Amit Shah of being the "biggest enemy" of Maharashtra and Marathis.

Calling it a "murder of democracy," Raut on Friday had said that he didn't have faith in the Election Commission and that the decisions was made under pressure.

"Such a decision was expected. All this has happened under pressure," Raut said.

Calling into question Raut's claims, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted asking the Thackeray faction why they didn't include it in their Supreme Court petition.

"Why #UddhavThackeray group in its Supreme Court Petition did not included ₹2,000 crore Bribe/Charges levelled by #SanjayRaut against Election Commission decision to Recognise @mieknathshinde Shivsena as Real #ShivSena," Somaiya tweeted.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Shinde accused Raut of using bad language against him and promised to take action against him.

Shinde said, "Sanjay Raut is a mad man, I won’t say much about Uddhav because he is a big leader."

He also spoke about Sena Bhavan in Dadar which reports suggested he would no claim ownership over.

"Sena Bhavan is our temple there is no question of taking control. The Shakhas are operated by our people and there is no question of disturbing their operation," Shinde said.

Interacting with the media in Kolhapur, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mocked the other side for losing and said that the "traitors" had been taught a lesson. On Friday, Fadnavis had said that EC's decision was given on the strength of numbers and merit, and proved that Shinde had led the real Shiv Sena faction during the split in June 2022.

"Shiv Sena is a party of ideology. Shinde is taking the ideology ahead... he is walking in Balasaheb Thackeray's footsteps," the BJP leader said.

Leader Anil Desai on Monday confirmed that the Thackery faction had moved the Supreme Court against the ED's decision today which he claimed had been "one-sided."

Supriya Sule and her father Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party have been tight lipped on the EC's decision. Sule said that she was "surprised over the EC decision."