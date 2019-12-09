Politics
Shiv Sena to back Citizenship Amendment Bill
Updated : December 09, 2019 11:16 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to move the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill on Monday, in the Lok Sabha.
The bill seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
