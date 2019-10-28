#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Shiv Sena takes dig at Maharashtra alliance partner BJP, raises questions about economic slowdown

Updated : October 28, 2019 02:37 PM IST

Invoking the famed Sholay dialogue, "itna sannata kyun hai bhai", the ruling ally Shiv Sena on Monday made a resounding critique of the economic slump which it said "is evident in the subdued Diwali celebrations this year".
Strategically ahead of the tough negotiations for forming the next government in Maharashtra, the Sena launched a fresh missive at the BJP on sensitive points such as demonetisation, GST and the overall slow-down plaguing the nation's economy.
Painting a grim scenario, it said peoples' pockets have been "anyway empty", but now even the government coffers are being drained out, and because of the prevailing financial emergency-like situation, the government took out Rs 1.75 lakh crore from the reserves of the RBI.
