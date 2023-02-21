Shiv Sena symbol row: Uddhav Thackeray's faction has been pining hope on the Supreme Court for "justice".

As the tussle over Shiv Sena's "bow and arrow" symbol heats up, the Supreme Court said it will take up the plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray-led faction at 3:30 pm on Wednesday. In its plea, the Thackeray faction challenged the Election Commission’s decision on the Shin Sena party name and symbol “bow and arrow” — which was allot to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray faction, told the court on Tuesday: "If the EC order is not stayed, then they (Shinde camp) will take over the symbol and the bank accounts."

Uddhav Thackeray's faction has been pining hope on the Supreme Court for "justice". Uddhav had earlier accused the Shinde faction of "stealing" the symbol, while Sanjay Raut found himself in a controversy for his remark on "Rs 2,000 crore deal" with the EC to purchase Shiv Sena name and poll symbol

In his latest statement, Raut said: "Now the Supreme Court is the last ray of hope. All institutions have stopped working in this country. Democracy has been murdered, so now the only hope is the Supreme Court . We will go there and seek justice."

Last week, the EC recognised the Shinde-led faction as the "real" Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it. This came as a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

Meanwhile, the EC allowed the Thackeray faction to retain the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the ‘flaming torch’ poll symbol, given to it in an interim order in October last year, till the conclusion of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Uddhav Vs Shinde on party funds and office

After the party symbol, the Shinde camp now eyes the Shiv Sena office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters and party funds. Eknath Shinde convened a working committee meeting of the Shiv Sena to initiate the process of a complete takeover of the party, including access to funds on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena MLA and party chief whip Bharat Gogawale said there is no decision on staking a claim on party funds so far. "We will discuss all these aspects in the meeting. A decision on taking over other offices will also be discussed in the meeting and accordingly, the next plan of action will be decided. So far we have not claimed the funds,” Gogawale was quoted by News 18 as saying on Monday.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde had said no claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission's decision on the real Shiv Sena as "we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and have no temptations".

More than a dozen former corporators of the Uddhav Thackeray-led group camped outside the Shiv Sena office in Mumbai to thwart any attempt by the Eknath Shinde-led faction to take control of it.

Who can get the Shiv Sena bhavan?

The iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan is owned by Shivai Seva trust, News 18 reported. Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, the trustees include veteran leaders like Liladhar Dake, Diwakar Raote, Subhash Desai, South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant and Ex-Mumbai Mayor Vishakha Raut. This is as per the document of the Survey Register of Mumbai city tweeted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande

A public trust property utilised as a political office for several decades creates hurdles for both Sena factions to stake claim over the property under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, the report said.

Shiv Sena office in Parliament House allotted to Shinde-led faction

The Lok Sabha Secretariat allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction on Tuesday. Responding to a letter written by Shinde faction's floor leader Rahul Shewalae, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party.