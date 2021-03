Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday said that his party has decided to not contest the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Expressing solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee, he said that Shiv Sena believes she is the real "Bengal Tigress".

In a tweet, he said that the decision was taken after discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Party President Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in January, the party had announced that it will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May this year.