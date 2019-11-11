Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns as Union minister

Shiv Sena MP and Union minister of heavy industries Arvind Sawant has resigned from his post amid a tussle between his party and ally Bharatiya Janata Party over government formation in Maharashtra.

Sawant has announced his resignation on Twitter today morning.



शिवसेनेची बाजू सत्याची आहे. अशा खोट्या वातावरणात दिल्लीतील सरकार मध्ये तरी का रहायचे?

आणि म्हणूनच मी केंद्रीय मंत्री पदाचा राजीनामा देत आहे. या संदर्भात आज सकाळी ११.०० वा. दिल्ली येथे मी पत्रकार परिषद (Press Conference) घेणार आहे.

— Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over the formation of government in the state.

The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 PM on November 11, to stake the claim.