Shiv Sena on Thursday lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling him a warrior for standing up against the Narendra Modi government. The Shiv Sena said "rulers in Delhi" are afraid of the Congress leader.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said it was a good thing that Rahul is becoming the Congress president. "The rulers in Delhi fear Rahul Gandhi. Had it not been so, campaigns to discredit the Gandhi family would not have been carried out," the editorial said.

"A dictator is afraid even if one man is against him, and if this lone warrior is honest, the fear increases by a hundred times. The Delhi rulers' fear of Rahul Gandhi is in this category," the editorial said.

It is a good thing that the Gandhi scion is becoming the Congress president again, the Sena mouthpiece said. "One must accept that BJP has no alternative to Narendra Modi and Congress has no alternative to Rahul Gandhi, the Sena said.

"Despite propagating that Rahul Gandhi is a weak leader, he is still standing and attacking the government at every opportunity he gets," it said. The Opposition will, at some point, rise from the ashes like the Phoenix," it added.

Shiv Sena's praise for Rahul comes a fortnight after Sena MP Sanjay Raut called for expanding the scope of the Congress-led UPA bloc, saying the Opposition should unite against the "dictatorial attitude" of the Centre and provide a "formidable alternative" to the Modi government.

Ahead of next month's Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections, the Sena and Congress, partners in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, have been at loggerheads over a demand to rename that city.