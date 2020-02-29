Politics Shiv Sena government appoints Param Bir Singh as new commissioner of Mumbai Police Updated : February 29, 2020 05:36 PM IST Appointment of Singh was announced a day after state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh ruled out granting a third extension to Barve. Singh's predecessor Barve was recently embroiled in a controversy over granting the work to digitise Mumbai Police records to a firm owned by his son and wife. Singh said that the Mumbai Police and crime branch can tackle any challenge on the law and order front.