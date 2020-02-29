  • SENSEX
Shiv Sena government appoints Param Bir Singh as new commissioner of Mumbai Police

Updated : February 29, 2020 05:36 PM IST

Appointment of Singh was announced a day after state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh ruled out granting a third extension to Barve.
Singh's predecessor Barve was recently embroiled in a controversy over granting the work to digitise Mumbai Police records to a firm owned by his son and wife.
Singh said that the Mumbai Police and crime branch can tackle any challenge on the law and order front.
Shiv Sena government appoints Param Bir Singh as new commissioner of Mumbai Police

