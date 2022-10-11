By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, October 11, allotted the 'Two Swords and a Shield' symbol to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Yesterday, the EC had allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' to the Eknath Shinde faction and 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’ to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll slated for November 3.

The apex poll panel allotted the flaming torch or 'mashaal' as the party symbol for the Thackeray faction. The Election Commission last week froze its 'bow and arrow' symbol for an interim period following a feud between the two Sena factions — one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde. It also asked the two sides not to use the name 'Shiv Sena.'

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)