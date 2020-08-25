  • SENSEX
Shiv Sena demands CBI probe into death of UP minister Chetan Chauhan

Updated : August 25, 2020 09:10 AM IST

A delegation of the Shiv Sena met Governor Anandiben Patel and handed over a memorandum to her in this regard, the party said in a statement here.
Chauhan, 73, succumbed to COVID-19 on August 16.Earlier, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan had alleged that Chauhan died not because of COVID-19 but due to carelessness in his treatment at the SGPGI.
