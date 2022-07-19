Eknath Shinde to meet 3 BJP MPs in Delhi today; 12 rebel MPs provided Y-category security | Top developments

After the Shiv Sena's division in Maharashtra Assembly, its parliamentary party is staring at a split with at least 12 of the 18 MPs set to petition Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise them as a separate group.

In a pre-emptive move, Vinayak Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena, wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker asserting that he was the duly appointed leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and urged him not to entertain any representation from the breakaway faction. Raut added that Rajan Vichare was the chief whip of the party.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde will be in Delhi on Tuesday and the breakaway faction of Lok Sabha members are expected to meet him. Shinde was sworn-in as Chief Minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP.

He has the support of 40 of Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly and Speaker Rahul Narwekar has recognised the faction as the Legislature Party.

A Supreme Court bench constituted by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will decide the fate of the breakaway faction led by Shinde on July 20. The Uddhav Thackeray camp has sought disqualification of some rebel MLAs and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Here are the latest developments:

# 3 BJP MPs including Minister of State Kapil Patil reach Maharashtra Sadan to meet Eknath Shinde.

# MPs backing Eknath Shinde ask Uddhav Thackeray to join BJP

# MPs supporting Eknath Shinde gets Y category security.

# Ekanth Shinde likely to meet the Election Commission today.

# At least 13 MPs are likely to join the Eknath Shinde camp. They will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today to recognise them as a separate group.

# The Shiv Sena has 19 MPs in Lok Sabha, including 18 from Maharashtra.