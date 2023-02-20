Shiv Sena 'bow and arrow' symbol row: SC refuses urgent hearing of Uddhav Thackeray's plea

Uddhav Thackeray faction's Lawyer mentioned the plea before Supreme Court, challenging Election Commission's move to allot party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing of the petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. In the plea, the faction challenged the Election Commission’s order on "bow and arrow" symbol row. According to News 18, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud refused the request for early listing by advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and asked him to mention the matter on Tuesday as per procedure.

Uddhav Thackeray faction's Lawyer mentioned the plea before Supreme Court, challenging Election Commission's move to allot party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "bow and arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Amid the setback, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray called an important meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai at 12.30 pm on Monday. According to reports, Uddhav Thackeray-led faction turned up in huge numbers at the party office as it plans show of strength of strength . All MLAs and leaders of the Thackeray faction are expected to be present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde also called an emergency meeting of his faction’s Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday. At Shinde’s meeting, Uddhav faction leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut’s Rajya Sabha membership will be talked about, News 18 reported.

Shinde faction seeks handover of Shiv Sena legislative party office

The chief whip of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Bharat Gogawale reached Vidhan Bhavan with other MLAs on Monday. They are likely to meet State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and demand the handover of the Shiv Sena legislative party office at Vidhan Bhavan.

"We have given a notice to the Speaker. We are following the orders of ECI. We will take a call on how to proceed further. Since ECI has recognised us as Shiv Sena, so this office belongs to us now," said Bharat Gogawale.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Election Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the “flaming torch” poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state. The EC said MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.