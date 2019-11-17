Politics
Shiv Sena allotted seats with the opposition in Parliament after Maharashtra fallout
Updated : November 17, 2019 07:22 PM IST
Former Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has moved to the third row from the front row in the Lok Sabha and the party's 17 other MPs in the House are being allotted new seats, according to an official announcement on Sunday.
As per the new seating arrangements in the House, Shiv Sena will now be sitting in the opposition.
The new arrangement is a fallout of the regional outfit's decision to part ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.
