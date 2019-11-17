Shiv Sena allotted seats with the opposition in Parliament after Maharashtra fallout

Former Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has moved to the third row from the front row in the Lok Sabha and the party's 17 other MPs in the House are being allotted new seats, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

As per the new seating arrangements in the House, Shiv Sena will now be sitting in the Opposition.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said: "Shiv Sena has opted for new seating arrangement and they are trying to tie up with the Congress. Their minister has also resigned, so we are allotting them new seats as per the procedure".

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MPs were allotted seats in the opposition benches.

Consequently, Shiv Sena MPs will now be sitting with the opposition in the winter session of Parliament, which is set to begin from November 18.

The new arrangement is a fallout of the regional outfit's decision to part ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in Lok Sabha, while it has three MPs in the Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will no longer occupy seats in the treasury benches in Rajya Sabha in accordance with standard parliamentary procedures.