Snubbed by BJP, Akali Dal partners INLD in Haryana assembly polls
Updated : October 03, 2019 10:09 AM IST
The SAD, which is the part of the ruling NDA at the Centre, had snapped ties with the BJP in the state after its lone MLA from Kalanwali Balkaur Singh switched to the saffron party.
The SAD had contested the 2014 assembly elections in the state in alliance with the INLD.
On Thursday, Akali candidates will file their nomination papers from Kalanwali, Ratia and Guhla Cheeka.
