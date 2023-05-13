Shimoga election results LIVE | BJP Lingayat leader Channabasappa beats Congress by 27,674 votes, fills void left by Eshwarappa

Channabasappa, the saffron party's chosen candidate, is the leader of the ruling party in Shivamogga City Corporation. A Lingayat representative and supporter of Eshwarappa, Channabasappa faced tough competition against the Congress' HC Yogesh and former BJP member Aayanur Manjunatha who joined JD(S).

BJP Lingayat leader Channabasappa in Shimoga beat his Congress opponent HC Yogesh by a 27,674 vote margin, securing a second term for the saffron party in the absence of incumbent MLA KS Eshwarappa.

The race in the Shimoga constituency seat was off to a rocky start when the BJP opted to give a ticket to Channabasappa, a Lingayat leader, instead of the family of current leader Eshwarappa.

Although deemed the "custodian of Lingayats," this perception of the BJP has become unstable since key Lingayat leaders Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quit the BJP to join the Congress.

On April 11, Eshwarappa penned a letter to BJP President JP Nadda announcing his retirement from electoral politics. Eshwarappa, who turns 75 in June, requested party leaders not to consider his name for any constituency. Reports, however, suggested that he sought a seat for his son KE Kantesh, who was eventually denied a ticket by the BJP.

In Shimoga, the Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been consistently trading victories in the assembly elections, with both parties experiencing periods of success and change in representation.

The BJP held power in Shimoga during the years 1983-1985, 1989-1994, 1999-2004, and since 2018. The Congress governed Shimoga during the years 1952-1957, 1985-1989, 2004-2008, and 2013-2018.

Looking now to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, 15 candidates across multiple parties attempted to claim power in the Shimoga seat.

Shimoga - Karnataka election 2023 Serial no. Candidate Party 1 HC Yogesh Indian National Congress 2 Channabasappa (Chenni) Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Aayanur Manjunatha Janata Dal (Secular) 4 Netravathi T Aam Aadmi Party 5 Venkatesh R Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 Rajendra D Karnataka Rashtra Samithi 7 Akkamahadevi HM Independent 8 Ajay Kumar BS Independent 9 Anil MR Independent 10 Adige Ganesh HS Independent 11 Mohammed Yusuf Khan Independent 12 Ravikumar N Independent 13 Riyaz Ahmed Independent 14 Shekara Naik Independent 15 V Hanumashetty Independent

The Shimoga district has an approximate literacy rate of 80.4 percent, as of 2014. In 2018, the voter turnout was 67.23 percent in the constituency with 1,72,354 citizens casting their ballot.

This year, there were a total of 2,46,564 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,22,225 were male and 1,24,319 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender. The electorate sex ratio is 98.32.

Karnataka election 2023

Karnataka has a total of 58,282 polling stations, with 28,866 located in urban areas. On average, there are 883 voters per polling station. The Election Commission has identified sensitive booths where it will implement a comprehensive three-pronged approach to ensure a smooth electoral process.

There are a total of 52.1 million voters in Karnataka, comprising 25.9 million women voters and 26.2 million male voters. Among the voter population, there are 1.22 million voters above the age of 80, 16,976 above the age of 100 and 4,699 third-gender voters. Notably, Karnataka has a significant number of 9.17 lakh first-time voters.

Additionally, the Election Commission has introduced a pioneering measure by allowing voting from home for individuals above 80 and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.

Voting for the 2023 Karnataka election took place in a single-phased manner on May 10 and results were announced on May 13. The winning party must secure 113 seats out of the 224-seat Assembly to form the Karnataka government.