Shimoga election results LIVE | BJP Lingayat leader Channabasappa leads by 24,419 votes, fills void left by Eshwarappa

Shimoga election results LIVE | BJP Lingayat leader Channabasappa leads by 24,419 votes, fills void left by Eshwarappa

Shimoga election results LIVE | BJP Lingayat leader Channabasappa leads by 24,419 votes, fills void left by Eshwarappa
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 11:42:48 AM IST (Updated)

Channabasappa, the saffron party's chosen candidate, is the leader of the ruling party in Shivamogga City Corporation. A Lingayat representative and supporter of Eshwarappa, Channabasappa now faces tough competition against the Congress' HC Yogesh and Aayanur Manjunatha from the JD(S).

As counting for the 2023 Karnataka election began on Saturday morning, the Election Commission reported BJP Lingayat leader Channabasappa gaining momentum against the Congress' HC Yogesh with a 24,419 vote margin. Candidates of the JD(S) and AAP are trailing far behind.

Follow LIVE updates on the 2023 Karnataka election results here
The race in the Shimoga constituency seat was already off to a rocky start since the BJP opted to give a ticket to Channabasappa, a Lingayat leader, instead of the family of incumbent MLA KS Eshwarappa.
