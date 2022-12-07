Shimla (Urban) Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Shimla (Urban) constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Shimla (Urban) is an assembly constituency in the Shimla district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Shimla (Urban) legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General/Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of seven candidates in the fray, including Virbhadra Singh loyalist Harish Janartha of the Congress, former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar of the CPI(M), and Chaman Rakesh of the AAP. The seat has been BJP's bastion since 2017. However, the party fielded "chaiwala" Sanjay Sood instead of the three-time MLA from the seat Suresh Bhardwaj.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shimla (Urban) was won by Suresh Bhardwaj of the BJP. Suresh Bhardwaj defeated independent candidate Harish Janartha.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Suresh Bhardwaj.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Bhardwaj garnered 14,012 votes, securing 43.03 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,903 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.87 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shimla constituency stands at 48,608, with 25308 male and 23,195 female voters.