Shimla (Rural) Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Shimla (Rural) constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Shimla (Rural) is an assembly constituency in the Shimla district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Shimla (Rural) legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General/Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress has been winning since 2012 and is eyeing a third term in the constituency, which is considered the party's stronghold. Congress has fielded late CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh here. He will go head-to-head against BJP candidate Ravi Kumar Mehta and AAP's Prem Kumar.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shimla (Rural) was won by Vikramaditya Singh of Congress. Vikramaditya Singh defeated BJP leader Dr Pramod Sharma.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Virbhadra Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vikramaditya Singh garnered 28,275 votes, securing 52.61 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 4,880 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.19 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shimla (Rural) constituency stands at 78294, with 39,525 male and 38,248 female voters.