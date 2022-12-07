Shimla Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's 'chaiwala' Sanjay Sood loses, Harish Janartha of Congress registers victory

Shimla (Urban) Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Shimla (Urban) constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Congress candidate Harish Janartha has registered a victory from BJP bastion Shimla seat by 3,037 votes, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'chaiwala' Sanjay Sood.

As per latest data from the Election Commission of India, Harish Janartha has bagged a total of 15,803 votes, including 15,576 EVM votes and 227 postal votes. The trailing party candidate Sanjay Sood has received 12,766 votes.

Shimla (Urban) is an assembly constituency in the Shimla district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. This year the key candidates from the constituency were Harish Janartha (Congress), Chaman Rakesh (AAP), Tikender Singh Panwar (CPI-M) and Sanjay Sood (BJP).

The Shimla (Urban) legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General/Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

There were a total of seven candidates in the fray, including Virbhadra Singh loyalist Harish Janartha of the Congress, former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar of the CPI(M), and Chaman Rakesh of the AAP. The seat has been BJP's bastion since 2017. However, the party fielded "chaiwala" Sanjay Sood instead of the three-time MLA from the seat Suresh Bhardwaj.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shimla (Urban) was won by Suresh Bhardwaj of the BJP. Suresh Bhardwaj defeated independent candidate Harish Janartha.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Suresh Bhardwaj.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 1.93% 2017 BJP 5.87% 2022 INC 15,803 (number of votes)

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Bhardwaj garnered 14,012 votes, securing 43.03 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,903 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.87 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shimla constituency stands at 48,608, with 25308 male and 23,195 female voters.