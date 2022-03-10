Shikohabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shikohabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Shikohabad is an assembly constituency in the Firozabad district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Shikohabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shikohabad was won by Mukesh Verma of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Sanjay Kumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Om Prakash Verma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mukesh Verma garnered 87851 votes, securing 40.91 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10777 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.02 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shikohabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.