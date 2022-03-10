Shikarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shikarpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Shikarpur is an assembly constituency in the Bulandsahar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Shikarpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency.

https://www.cnbctv18.com/assembly-elections/uttar-pradesh-election-result/constituency/shikarpur-constituency-s24a069/

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shikarpur was won by Anil Kumar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mukul Upadhyay.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mukesh Sharma. In the 2017 assembly polls, Anil Kumar garnered 101912 votes, securing 50.26 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 50245 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.78 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shikarpur constituency stands at 3,10,879 with 1,63,945 male voters and 1,46,934 female voters. The Shikarpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.