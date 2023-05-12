Shikaripura Election Results LIVE | BY Vijayendra in race to retain father Yediyurappa’s stronghold

Shikaripura election results LIVE | Congress has once again chosen GB Malatesha as their candidate. In the 2018 assembly polls, Malatesha secured the runner-up position with an impressive vote count of 51,586, while the overall voter turnout stood at 33 percent. Yediyurappa emerged victorious with a staggering margin of 86,983 votes and a voting rate of 56 percent. HT Balegar, the JD(S) candidate, secured the third position with 13,191 votes.

Shikaripura is a constituency for the Karnataka Assembly, situated in the Shimoga district in Karnataka. Sudhakar Shetty from the Janata Dal (Secular) is contesting against GB Malatesha from the Congress and BY Vijayendra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2018 elections, seasoned leader and former chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa from the BJP emerged victorious in the seat, triumphing over Malatesh of the Congress with a significant margin of 35,397 votes.

The constituency has a total of 1,84,956 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The number of male general voters is 93,983, female general voters are 90,958.