Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has won from the Shiggaon assembly seat for the fourth time in a row by a margin of more than 35,978 votes, according to Election Commission of India's data.

However, on the whole, Congress has been leading as it crossed the halfway-mark following which Bommai conceded defeat on the behalf of BJP.

"We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," Bommai told the media.

Meanwhile, the contest in Shiggaon was one of the most watched ones with Bommai competing against Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Indian Movement Party’s Khajamohiddin Gudageri, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi’s Shambulinga Hukkeri, Aam Aadmi Party’s Mahaboobsab Dadusab Kalebag and independents.

In the 2018 Karnataka polls, Bommai had secured 49.5 percent vote share defeating Sayed Azeempeer Khadri of Congress.

More about Shiggaon

Shiggaon is an assembly in Mumbai Karnataka region and Haveri district of Karnataka. It is part of Dharwad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The seat is categorised as general semi-urban.

Shiggaon General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.41 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.92 percent, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls is 77.4 percent, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, there were a total of 213210 eligible electors, of which 111382 were male, 101822 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 376915 eligible electors, of which 100226 were male, 88170 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shiggaon in 2018 was 103. In 2013, there were 59 service voters registered in the constituency.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

At present, Karnataka is the only state in southern India where the BJP is currently in power. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the JD(S), the Congress and the BJP.

While the BJP is looking to form the government again in the state, Congress wants to get back the seats it lost in the 2013 polls. Meanwhile, senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy too seems confident that his party will get a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

People of Karnataka voted across 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 were in urban areas.

Demography in Karnataka

Karnataka has a total of 5.21 crore voters, including 2.59 women and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.