Shiggaon Results 2023 Live Updates | Will CM Basavraj Bommai retain his turf for the fourth time?

The contest in Shiggaon will be one of the most watched ones in Karnataka as Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai looks to retain the seat for the fourth time in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.

Bommai is contesting against Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Indian Movement Party’s Khajamohiddin Gudageri, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi’s Shambulinga Hukkeri, Aam Aadmi Party’s Mahaboobsab Dadusab Kalebag and independents.

In the 2018 Karnataka polls, Bommai had secured 49.5 percent vote share defeating Sayed Azeempeer Khadri of Congress.