Shekhupur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shekhupur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Shekhupur is an Assembly constituency in the Budaun district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Shekhupur legislative Assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Aonla Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shekhupur was won by Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ashish Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ashish Yadav.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya garnered 93,702 votes, securing 39.72 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23,386 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.91 percent.