Politics
Sheila Dikshit's last journey begins; mortal remains taken to Congress headquarters
Updated : July 21, 2019 02:23 PM IST
The three-time chief minister and senior Congress leader, who gave Delhi its modern look, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Congress workers jostled to have a glimpse of their leader as the body was brought in a glass casket from her Nizaumuddin residence to the party headquarters.
