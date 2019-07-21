#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Politics

Sheila Dikshit possessed an indomitable spirit and pervasive political equity

Updated : July 21, 2019 12:01 PM IST

A product of the Convent of Jesus and Mary (CJM) in Delhi and the Miranda House in Delhi University, she was a corporate PR manager of a private company in Delhi before she became a politician.
Her first big break came in 1997 when she was able to lead the Congress party to victory in Delhi.
Sheila was able to rule the state with such aplomb that she continued for an unprecedented three terms.
Sheila Dikshit possessed an indomitable spirit and pervasive political equity
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV