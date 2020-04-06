Shashi Tharoor criticises govt for suspending MPLAD funds for two years

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has welcomed the Union government's decision to cut salaries and pensions of members of parliament by 30 percent for a year in its bid to fight the coronavirus, but has criticised the government's decision to end MPLADS funds for two years and pool it into the Consolidated Fund of India.

Tharoor took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the matter hours after the Union cabinet approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing allowances and pension by 30 percent with effect form April 1, 2020 for a year.

In a series of tweets, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram wrote, "Centre's decision to cut salaries &pensions of MPs is welcome. It's a good way for us to show solidarity w/people suffering across the country. But the Ordinance ending MPLADS funds for 2 years &pooling them into a Consolidated Fund run by the CentralGovt is problematic."

In subsequent tweets, Tharoor reasoned that the funds from MPLAD or Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, is used by an MP for development work in their constituency. And taking that away from them into a central fund will be detrimental to the needs of the constituencies.

He illustrated his point by way of his own example in using funds from MPLAD to assist coronavirus containment efforts in Thiruvananthapuram.

"MPLADS is the only means for an MP to direct development resources to his constituency. An order to earmark all MPLAD spending for #COVID19 related measures would have been OK; I used mine to get urgently-needed #rapidtestkits & PPE to Thiruvananthapuram's health workers."

He further added that centralising funds meant for MPs for their constituencies could lead to an imbalance of allocation in coronavirus fight.

To take one example, the Centre has allocated ₹157 cr of Disaster Response Mitigation Funds to Kerala, which has 314

cases, while Gujarat, with only 122 cases, gets ₹662 cr. Will this kind of imbalance also affect the reallocation of MPLADS funds?"