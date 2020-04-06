  • SENSEX
Shashi Tharoor criticises govt for suspending MPLAD funds for two years

Updated : April 06, 2020 06:26 PM IST

Tharoor took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the matter hours after the Union cabinet approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing allowances and pension by 30 percent with effect form April 1, 2020 for a year.
Tharoor reasoned that the funds from MPLAD or Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, is used by an MP for development work in their constituency. And taking that away from them into a central fund will be detrimental to the needs of the constituencies.
He further added that centralising funds meant for MPs for their constituencies could lead to an imbalance of allocation in coronavirus fight.
