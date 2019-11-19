Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, joins UK firm as strategic adviser
Updated : November 19, 2019 10:56 PM IST
CTD Advisors said Tharoor will provide strategic advice to its clients operating in opaque and unfamiliar political and regulatory environments and manage their reputational risk.
CTD Advisors was founded last year by former British banker and business strategist Shoaib Bajwa as a London-based international affairs advisory firm with global access.
