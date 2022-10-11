Shashi Tharoor — why no one can write off the ace diplomat-politician

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Tharoor is facing off against party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress presidential polls scheduled for October 17. Kharge seems to have the support of the grand old party's big guns but read on find out why the multi-faceted Tharoor may pull off an upset.

When Shashi Tharoor’s alma mater St Stephen’s ranked second to Miranda House in the National Institutional Ranking Framework in 2018, the Congress leader had said he was thrilled for the college — also pointing out that in his time at Stephen’s there was no question coming second at anything.

For someone who only believes in winning — though he did lose in the race for the UN secretary general — it will not be easy to write off Tharoor at the upcoming Congress presidential elections. Scheduled for October 17, the contest for the top post in the party will see him against party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge.

Tharoor has been a member of the Indian National Congress for 13 years, during which he has weathered controversies like his expulsion from PM Manmohan Singh’s government as the external affairs minister in April 2010 for his alleged involvement in the Kochi IPL cricket franchise bid and the mysterious death of his third wife Sunanda Pushkar at a high-end Delhi hotel in January 2014.

However, one of the qualities that distinguishes him from the run-of-the-mill politician is his ability to bounce back when his compatriots dump him, The Hindu wrote.

Tharoor and the Gandhis

Born into an Indian expatriate family in London on March 9, 1956, Tharoor — also famous for his eclectic choice of words, known as Tharoorisms — earned a PhD from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, in 1978. He was 22 and the youngest person ever to earn a doctorate at the time from the Fletcher School. His PhD was on the topic ‘Indira Gandhi government’s foreign policy from 1967-1977.’

As part of his research, Tharoor had interviewed the former prime minister of India, who was then out of power. This was not the first time that he had met Indira Gandhi. Earlier, he had met her as the president of St Stephen’s student body. Then, youngbTharoor had managed to ask her for an interview for a Swiss Youth magazine, for which he was freelancing, The Hindu reported.

His association with the Gandhi family continued despite him openly admitting that he decided not to sit for the civil services exam because of Indira Gandhi’s decision to impose Emergency. He had described the time as a “profoundly disillusioning period.”

A stint at the UN

After completing his PhD, Tharoor became a staff member in the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Tharoor went on to have a distinguished career at the UN, where he shouldered many responsibilities in peace-keeping after the Cold War. He served as the senior adviser to the secretary-general and under-secretary general for communications and public information, his website said.

He was India’s official candidate for the post of secretary general of the United Nations in the 2006 election. Tharoor finished second of seven candidates, in which former South Korean diplomat and politician Ban Ki-moon was elected. He ended his three-decade long association with the UN the same year.

Many believed he would join the world of academia, but Tharoor instead joined Dubai-based Afras Ventures as a consultant in May 2007. During his stint, he travelled to Delhi and Kerala several times and was even asked by the CPI(M) government to be the brand ambassador for Kerala.

The Congress then gave him the ticket for the general elections and he became an MP from Thiruvananthapuram for the first time in 2009. This was also the first time he was voting in India as he had left the country when he was 19. Back then, the voting age was 21 years.

Even though he was ridiculed for his rudimentary Malayalam and anglicised mannerisms, Tharoor took giant strides as a politician after winning the Lok Sabha election.

He was appointed as the Union minister of state for external affairs in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Personal tragedy

Tharoor’s personal life took a tragic turn when his wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel in Delhi in January 2014. The couple had been staying in the hotel as his official bungalow was being renovated. The Delhi Police charged Tharoor for abetment of suicide. He was discharged last year by a Delhi sessions court.

Tharoor won a second Lok Sabha term from Thiruvananthapuram the year Pushkar died. He won the third time in 2019. In July 2020, Tharoor became the longest-serving parliamentarian representing the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, breaking former Congress leader A. Charles’ record of representing the constituency for 4,047 days from 1984 to 1991, Hindustan Times reported.

Writer and orator

An active parliamentarian, Tharoor is known to be one of the best orators in the Parliament. He has served as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. At present, he is chair of the House panel on information and technology and communications.

He has been a prolific writer and has written 23 books, including An Era of Darkness, The Great Indian Novel, The Paradoxical Prime Minister and Why I Am A Hindu.

He has won several accolades and awards, including the Commonwealth Writers' Prize for the Best Book of the Year in the Eurasian Region for The Great Indian Novel and the Sahitya Akademi Award for An Era of Darkness. He has also been bestowed the honour of Spain's Commander of the Order of Charles III by King of Spain and France's Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur.