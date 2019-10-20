#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Shared stand with Sitharaman on some issues in JNU, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Updated : October 20, 2019 04:59 PM IST

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has said that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was his contemporary in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and they stood on "similar" lines on "certain" issues during their academic years in the university.
The statement gains significance as Banerjee, one of the three Nobel Prize winners in economics this year along with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, has faced flak from several quarters in the government, including commerce minister Piyush Goyal, after he said that Indian economy was in a "tailspin".
Regarding the recent issues in JNU, the economist said that the events were "unfortunate" and that JNU has been an institution which provided opportunity for diverse opinions and there should be an environment for discussion with "civility" among the people with diverse and different views.
