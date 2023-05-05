Sharad Pawar withdraws resignation, to continue as NCP president

Sharad Pawar on Friday announced that he is taking back his resignation and would continue as the NCP president. This comes days after he said he was stepping down from the top post for the future of the party.

"There have been strong reactions to my resignation. Party workers and people from various states requested me to withdraw my resignation. My party workers persuaded me to withdraw my decision. I couldn't disrespect their wish," he said announcing the withdrawal of the resignation at a media gathering.

Pawar had on May 2 announced his decision to step down from the post of NCP chief after 63 years in public life.

But the surprise announcement evoked widespread reaction from party leaders and workers who staged protests and gatherings. In an emotional appeal, they urged him to take back his decision.

"All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision," Pawar said in a statement.

Pawar's decision comes after the NCP committee he formed to choose a successor rejected his resignation.

"‘Lok Maze Sangati’ (his autobiography) means people are my companions! And this is the real secret of my long and satisfying public life. I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party , I am withdrawing my decision to retire," Pawar said.

Pawar however said that there has to be a succession plan and he would be making organisational changes in the party by "assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership".

However, he refused to name anybody, saying, "Everyone who is sitting here is my backup. They can run the party as well as the state."

He reiterated that he should have taken other senior leaders into confidence regarding his decision to quit the party post, but said: "If I would have told them, they wouldn't have agreed."

Pawar asserted that his decision would not have an impact on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray).

He also stressed that no one from NCP wants to go anywhere else.

"If someone wants to go, then no one can stop that person. But no one from NCP wants to go anywhere else," he said, in an apparent reference to his nephew Ajit Pawar who was reported to have been exploring the possibility of a tie-up with BJP.

In a jibe, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: "It's NCP's internal cinema, internal screenplay, internal actors, and internal script. How can I react to this cinema."