Sharad Pawar withdraws resignation, to continue as NCP president

Sharad Pawar on Friday announced that he is taking back his resignation and would continue as the NCP president. This comes days after he said he was stepping down from the top post for the future of the party.
"There have been strong reactions to my resignation. Party workers and people from various states requested me to withdraw my resignation. My party workers persuaded me to withdraw my decision. I couldn't disrespect their wish," he said announcing the withdrawal of the resignation at a media gathering.
Pawar had on May 2 announced his decision to step down from the post of NCP chief after 63 years in public life.