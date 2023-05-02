homepolitics NewsSharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 2:19 PM IST (Updated)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said he will step down as the party chief. 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar stepped down as the party chief. "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," Pawar said in a speech on Tuesday. He said "one has to stop somewhere" while announcing his resignation.

Now, a major leadership change is expected in the NCP after Sharad Pawar's resignation. Speculations are rife that NCP leaders Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule might emerge as the main contenders for the top post.
In his first reaction after Sharad Pawar's "surprise move", Ajit Pawar said, "We are a family. The committee will take a decision on this. 'Saheb' (Sharad Pawar) has said he will accept whatever the committee will decide."

Sharad Pawar's resignation, which came a surprise move for many, did not go down well for his supporters. NCP leader Jayant Patil said, "This is not going to benefit the youth of the party. We won't be able to work if you step aside."
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole said he don't know why Pawar stepped down as the party chief. "It's a big loss for NCP," he said, adding that the move won't affect the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) - a coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.
The development came amid the ongoing turmoil in the Maharashtra politics, with many raising speculation about his nephew, Ajit Pawar, joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Ajit had then dismissed the claims and said he won't be leaving the NCP.

 
Sharad Pawar formed the NCP in 1999 after separating from the Congress. The Congress had in 1999 expelled three dissident leaders, one of which was Sharad Pawar, for opposing Sonia Gandhi’s candidacy for Prime Minister because she was born in Italy, News 18 reported.
