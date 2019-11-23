Sharad Pawar to hold meeting of NCP MLAs in Mumbai at 4.30 pm
Updated : November 23, 2019 12:48 PM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 54 seats in last month's state Assembly polls.
Ajit Pawar, who represents the Baramati constituency, won the election with a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes.
Till Friday night, the NCP was busy making efforts to form a government with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in the state.
